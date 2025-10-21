ETV Bharat / business

China Files Complaint, Says India's PLI Schemes For Auto, EV Policy Violate WTO Norms

New Delhi: China has alleged that certain conditions in India's Production Linked Incentive schemes for advanced chemistry cell battery, automobiles and the policy to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles violate global trade rules, and has filed a complaint against these measures at the WTO.

According to a communication of the Geneva-based WTO, China has sought consultations with India on these measures under WTO's dispute settlement mechanism.

Beijing has stated that measures adopted by India are contingent upon the use of domestic over imported goods and discriminate against goods of Chinese origin.

These measures appear to be inconsistent with India's obligations under the SCM (Subsidies and Countervailing Measures) Agreement, the GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) 1994 and the TRIMs (Trade-Related Investment Measures) Agreement.

"...as a consequence of the foregoing, the measures at issue appear to nullify or impair benefits accruing to China, directly or indirectly, under the cited agreements," the WTO's communication dated October 20 has said.

China looks forward to receiving India's reply and to agreeing on a mutually convenient date for the consultations, it added.

This request concerns certain measures maintained by India that affect trade in the automotive and renewable energy technology sectors. Specifically, it relates to certain requirements that condition eligibility for, and the disbursement of, incentives under these programmes, it said.

In its complaint, China has mentioned three programmes - Production Linked Incentive, National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage; Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry; and Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India.

Both India and China are members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). If a member country believes that a support measure under a policy or scheme of another member nation is harming its exports of certain goods, it can file a complaint under the dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO.

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules.

If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.

China is the second-largest trading partner of India.