ETV Bharat / business

China Files Complaint Against India In WTO Over EV, Battery Subsidies

Beijing/New Delhi: China has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries. The Chinese Commerce Ministry has alleged that the measures by India violate several WTO obligations, including the principle of national treatment, and constitute import substitution subsidies, which are explicitly prohibited under the multi-lateral trade rules.

These measures unfairly benefit India's domestic industries and undermine China's legitimate interests, the ministry's statement claimed. China's complaint about India's reported EV subsidies comes as Beijing seeks to boost exports of its electric vehicles to India. This follows the two countries' initiative to normalise relations after a five-year freeze in ties due to the Eastern Ladakh military standoff.

Considering the size and scope of India’s auto market, Chinese EV automakers see it as a major source to expand sales. According to recent reports, facing overcapacity with large production of EVs and declining domestic sales and profits amid price wars, Chinese hybrid car makers like BYD are looking for overseas markets, especially in the EU and Asia.

When asked about the issue, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed submissions made by China. An official said that China has also filed similar applications against Turkiye, Canada and the EU.

"They have sought consultations with India," the official said.

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules. If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.