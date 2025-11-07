ETV Bharat / business

China's Exports Fall 1.1% In October, Hit By A 25% Drop In Shipments To US

An exhibitor introduces the ginseng products to visitors at the exhibition booth of American Food and Agriculture during the China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. ( AP )

Hong Kong: China's exports contracted in October, hit by a 25% drop in shipments to the United States, the government reported Friday. Persisting trade tensions with Washington may get a respite in the final quarter of the year after President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed last week to de-escalate the trade war between the two largest economies. But trade friction still appears to be casting a pall on demand elsewhere.

Customs data show a 1.1% drop in China’s global exports in October compared to a year earlier, the weakest since February, following an 8.3% increase in September. Imports rose 1% last month from the year before, compared with 7.4% growth in September. China’s shipments to the U.S. have already fallen by double-digits for seven consecutive months, while it has diversified its export markets to regions such as Southeast Asia and Africa.

The October decline also was affected by a high base for the same month in 2024, when export growth soared more than 12.6%, the fastest rate in over two years. Imports rose 1% last month, compared with a 7.4% growth in September year-on-year. Economists said a prolonged property sector downturn and weak domestic consumption remains a concern.

At their meeting in South Korea in late October, Trump and Xi agreed to lower tariffs and postpone new port fees they had imposed on each other's vessels. China paused some of its export controls on rare earths for one year and agreed to purchase more soybeans and other farm products from the U.S.. The U.S. eased some sanctions on Chinese companies.

Goldman Sachs economists said following the Trump-Xi meeting that they expect Chinese export volumes to grow by 5%-6% annually, helping China to gain global market share and driving its overall economic expansion.