China Emerging As Major Export Destination For India; Shipments Up 33 Pc During Apr-Nov

New Delhi: China is gradually emerging as a major export destination for India, with shipments rising 33 per cent to USD 12.22 billion during April-November of the current fiscal, according to commerce ministry data. The data is signalling a structural shift in the bilateral trade relationship. The export increase was driven by products such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices, the data showed.

During April-November 2024-25, India exported goods worth USD 9.2 billion. It was USD 9.89 billion in Apr-Nov 2022-23, and USD 10.28 billion in 2023-24. The sharp jump to USD 12.22 billion in 2025-26 not only reverses last year's decline but also marks the highest level in the past four years, the data showed.

In the electronics segment, the main items which registered growth during the first eight months included populated printed circuit boards (exports rose from USD 23.9 million to USD 922.4 million), flat panel display modules, and other electrical apparatus for telephony. The main agriculture and marine products exported are dried chilies, black tiger shrimp, green gram, Vannamei shrimp, and oil-cake residues.