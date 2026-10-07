ETV Bharat / business

Chhattisgarh Govt Blacklists Oriental Insurance For 3 Years For Delaying Helicopter Insurance Claims

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has blacklisted public sector insurer, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), for three years in regards to the delay in settling the insurance claim of a state-owned helicopter.

The chopper crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport in May 2022. The Chhattisgarh government had insured the helicopter with Oriental Insurance Company, and the stipulated insurance premium had been paid in full.

Following the helicopter accident, the state government submitted an insurance claim before the company. The state government claimed that the insurer kept the claim pending for more than four years before finally rejecting it in August 2026.

Taking strong action, the state aviation authorities treated the repudiation and extended delay as a blatant breach of contractual obligations. The state officials issued show cause notices, went through written submissions of the company and also conducted a personal hearing before passing the blacklist order.

Taking a serious view of the delay in settling the claim related to public property, the aviation authorities took the matter as one concerning the state's financial interests.

After reviewing The Oriental Insurance Company Limited’s response, the Aviation authority submitted its decision to the government. Subsequently, the decision was made to blacklist the insurer for three years.