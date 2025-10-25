ETV Bharat / business

Chennai Neurosurgeon Secures 18-Year Policy Change With ICICI Bank

Chennai: A Chennai-based neurosurgeon achieved an 18-year policy resolution with ICICI Bank over how the private lender calculates average balances when ATM transactions fail.

Dr Mariano Anto Bruno Mascarenhas, known as ‘Guru Bruno’ on social media, posted on X claiming that ICICI Bank had “finally accepted” his long-standing demand to include undispensed ATM amounts in customers’ monthly or quarterly average balance calculations.

Mascarenhas raised a request, first raised in 2007, seeking a policy change after he faced an issue when an ATM failed to dispense cash, though the amount was debited; the refund could take several days. During that period, he said, the bank did not count the withheld amount toward his required average balance.