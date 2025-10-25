ETV Bharat / business

Chennai Neurosurgeon Secures 18-Year Policy Change With ICICI Bank

A Chennai neurosurgeon claimed that he has secured a policy change to count failed ATM debits toward the average balance after 18 years.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
Chennai: A Chennai-based neurosurgeon achieved an 18-year policy resolution with ICICI Bank over how the private lender calculates average balances when ATM transactions fail.

Dr Mariano Anto Bruno Mascarenhas, known as ‘Guru Bruno’ on social media, posted on X claiming that ICICI Bank had “finally accepted” his long-standing demand to include undispensed ATM amounts in customers’ monthly or quarterly average balance calculations.

Mascarenhas raised a request, first raised in 2007, seeking a policy change after he faced an issue when an ATM failed to dispense cash, though the amount was debited; the refund could take several days. During that period, he said, the bank did not count the withheld amount toward his required average balance.

“When it is an ICICI ATM which did not dispense the cash, that money is within your bank. Hence, it has to be counted,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Mascarenhas claimed that the bank initially argued that his account balance would not have fallen below the minimum requirement even without the disputed amount. But he insisted on a policy change. “This time it is Rs 2,000; next time it may be Rs 20,000,” he argued, adding that this could affect account maintenance metrics.

In response to his claims, ICICI Bank responded to the thread, acknowledging the issue. “Good afternoon, we are sorry to know that you had to wait a long time. We have taken a note of it,” the bank wrote from its official X handle.

Mascarenhas ended his post celebrating the decision with the Tamil phrase “விடா முயற்சி, விஸ்வரூப வெற்றி” — meaning “relentless effort, magnificent success.”

