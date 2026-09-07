Chandra Calls On AI Staff To Focus On Costs, Safety
AI Chairman and Tata Sons chief says last 18 months tested the airline, sets high bar on costs and safety.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a whopping Rs 22,000 crore loss in Financial Year 26 and an increasing number of safety issues involving the airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Air India's 24,000-odd employees to build a stronger culture of cost consciousness and focus on safety.
Addressing employees at a Town Hall on Monday, Chandra, as he is popularly known, said the past 18 months had been challenging for the airline, with geopolitical disturbances leading to airspace closures, surging fuel prices caused by the ongoing Iran-US conflict and rising safety concerns.
Customer trust in the erstwhile national carrier, which the Tata Group had acquired in 2022, had also been eroded by a number of issues including safety concerns, quality of service and the disastrous crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner craft operating as AI 171 in June last year, which killed 260 people.
Chandrasekaran, who is the Air India Chairman, said the airline's next phase must focus on safety and rebuilding customer trust, while improving operational efficiency and managing costs.
The airline reported a loss of around Rs 22,000 crore last year and owes over Rs 40,000 crore to lenders. The Tata Sons board had recently approved a fresh equity infusion of over Rs 10,000 crore into the airline to shore up its financials. This means that Singapore Airlines, which acquired a 24.7 per cent stake in Air India following the merger of Vistara, its earlier joint venture with the Tata group, with Air India, has to invest an additional Rs 3,350 crore to keep its holding intact. This move had come in for some sharp criticism from Singaporeans on social media.
Chandra called on staff to build a stronger culture of cost consciousness. He also said that the airline needs to strengthen its image when it comes to safety.
"Air India must be known for caring about safety above everything else. Our safety record should not just match the best airlines in the world, it should be better than the best,” Chandra said, adding, “Safety is not about what we say. It is about what we do every day.”
At the meeting, Chandrasekaran formally introduced incoming CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam to the staff. Gebremariam's appointment was announced on August 5, though he is yet to be formally designated as such since certain statutory security clearances are pending. Outgoing MD Campbell Wilson was also present at the Town Hall.
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