ETV Bharat / business

Chandra Calls On AI Staff To Focus On Costs, Safety

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a whopping Rs 22,000 crore loss in Financial Year 26 and an increasing number of safety issues involving the airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Air India's 24,000-odd employees to build a stronger culture of cost consciousness and focus on safety.

Addressing employees at a Town Hall on Monday, Chandra, as he is popularly known, said the past 18 months had been challenging for the airline, with geopolitical disturbances leading to airspace closures, surging fuel prices caused by the ongoing Iran-US conflict and rising safety concerns.

Customer trust in the erstwhile national carrier, which the Tata Group had acquired in 2022, had also been eroded by a number of issues including safety concerns, quality of service and the disastrous crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner craft operating as AI 171 in June last year, which killed 260 people.

Chandrasekaran, who is the Air India Chairman, said the airline's next phase must focus on safety and rebuilding customer trust, while improving operational efficiency and managing costs.