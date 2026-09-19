ETV Bharat / business

India To See 'Unparalleled' Economic Growth For Decades Amid AI-Led Changes: N Chandrasekaran

Chennai: India is entering a period of economic growth that could be “unparalleled” in its history and across the world, even as artificial intelligence (AI), technology and regulatory changes reshape the global economy, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Addressing the convocation of Sai University as chief guest, Chandrasekaran said graduates were entering a world of rapid change but also expanding opportunities, with AI expected to create new sectors and possibilities that are difficult to anticipate today. “You are stepping into a world which has a very changing global economic, technological, disruptive, AI-led revolutionary, regulatory and other changes that are constantly evolving,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said that while there is growing discussion around job losses due to AI, the technology is also opening up new areas of opportunity.“The world is full to the brim with possibilities,” he said, adding that “five years from now there will be industries which don't exist today” and that people may not even know the terminology for them today.

He said India was in a “very strong position” and would see economic growth that would be “unparalleled in our own history and unparalleled with any part of the world”, adding that this could continue for several decades.