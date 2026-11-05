ETV Bharat / business

CERT-In Warns Banks, NBFCs, Fintechs As AI-driven 'Crafty Falcon' Cyberattacks Escalate

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a fresh warning to banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), fintech firms and other financial institutions following a rise in cyber attacks linked to unauthorised fund transfers.

CERT-In said it had observed a significant escalation in an ongoing cyber campaign, dubbed 'Crafty Falcon', which uses artificial intelligence-powered tools to automate attacks and rapidly exploit vulnerabilities in financial systems.

The advisory follows an earlier alert issued in October regarding the misuse of payment and disbursement application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate fraudulent fund transfers.

According to CERT-In, reports of successful intrusions continue to be received from banks, NBFCs and fintech companies, including some organisations that had already undertaken corrective measures after previous warnings.In several cases, attackers returned to target entities where identified weaknesses had not been fully addressed.

Attackers have increasingly timed their operations to coincide with weekends, holidays and other periods of reduced security oversight, making detection and response more difficult, the watchdog said.