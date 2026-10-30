ETV Bharat / business

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touch 42.1% Of Full-Year Target In H1: CGA

The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of the GDP for FY27 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit touched 42.1 per cent of the full-year Budget target in the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to government data released on Friday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7,14,413 crore at September-end 2026, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In the year-ago period, the deficit was 36.5 per cent of 2025-26 Budget Estimates (BE).

The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 16.96 lakh crore, for 2026-27.

CGA showed that the central government's net tax revenue stood at Rs 12.76 lakh crore, or 44.5 per cent, of this fiscal's BE in September. The collection was 43.3 per cent in the year-ago period.