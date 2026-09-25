ETV Bharat / business

Centre To Borrow Rs 7.86 Lakh Cr In Oct-Mar, FY27 Borrowing Slashed By Rs 1.2 Lakh Cr

New Delhi: The Union government will borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore in the second half of this fiscal year, reducing the total borrowing for the current financial year by a whopping Rs 1,20,494 crore.

"During 2026-27, the Government of India is expected to have market borrowing of Rs 15,99,506 crore through dated securities, as compared to Budget Estimates of Rs 17,20,000 crore for the ongoing financial year," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided to borrow Rs 7,86,000 crore in the second half (H2) of FY 2026-27. This includes Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) issuance of Rs 15,000 crore," it said.

During the first half ending this month, the government would be mobilising Rs 8,13,506 crore from bonds, slightly higher than the target of Rs 8 lakh crore, to fund the revenue gap. The statement further said that the gross market borrowing of Rs 7,86,000 crore in the second half of FY27 would be completed through 23 weekly auctions.