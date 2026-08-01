ETV Bharat / business

Centre Releases Additional Instalment Of Tax Devolution Of Rs 1.09 Lakh Cr To States

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Saturday said the Centre has released an additional instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1.09 lakh crore, which is in addition to the normal monthly amount. Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre are devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.