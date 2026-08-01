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Centre Releases Additional Instalment Of Tax Devolution Of Rs 1.09 Lakh Cr To States

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre are devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

Tax Devolution
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST

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New Delhi: The finance ministry on Saturday said the Centre has released an additional instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1.09 lakh crore, which is in addition to the normal monthly amount. Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre are devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

"The Union government has released an additional instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,09,019 crore on 1st August 2026, which is in addition to the normal monthly devolution to be released on 10th August 2026," the ministry said in a statement.

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FINANCE MINISTRY
INSTALMENT OF TAX DEVOLUTION
TAX DEVOLUTION

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