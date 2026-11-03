ETV Bharat / business

Centre Proposes Expanding Import Gateways For Drugs, Medical Devices

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has proposed expanding the network of authorised import gateways for drugs, medical devices and cosmetics by adding several inland container depots, a special economic zone and an international airport to facilitate faster clearance and improve supply chain efficiency.

The proposed amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, seeks to include additional entry points in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka, according to a gazette notification issued by the ministry.

The proposed locations include Inland Container Depots (ICDs) at Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana; Dadri in Uttar Pradesh; Gandhidham/Mundra in Gujarat; Sanath Nagar and Thimmapur in Hyderabad; and Whitefield in Bengaluru. The ministry has also proposed including the Bommasandra Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Karnataka and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh for the import of drugs by air. Rule 43A specifies the authorised ports, airports, railway stations, road crossings and other entry points through which drugs can be imported into India.