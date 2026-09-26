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Centre Notifies Kandla, JNPA, Paradip, And Mundra As Mega Ports

The notification said that these ports meet the criteria under sub-section (1) of section 73 of the Indian Ports Act, 2025 (27 of 2025)

Adani Port
Adani Port (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Centre has notified the major ports of Deendayal (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru (Nhava Sheva), Paradip, and Adani Group's Mundra Port as mega ports.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in a gazette notification, said the central government, under sub-section (1) of section 73 of the Indian Ports Act, 2025 (27 of 2025), notified the criteria for classification of a port as a mega port; whereas major ports of Deendayal (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru (Nhava Sheva), Paradip, and Mundra Port, a port other than the major ports, satisfy the said criteria.

India has 12 major ports and over 200 non-major ports. The 12 major ports are Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V. O. Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip, Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Also Read

  1. Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) To Launch Dedicated Empty Container Yard At Mundra Port
  2. Paradip Port Achieves Major Milestone, Berths First Capesize Vessel With 16.5-Meter Draft

TAGGED:

MINISTRY OF PORTS
DEENDAYAL KANDLA PORT
MEGA PORTS
ADANI MUNDRA PORT

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