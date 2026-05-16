ETV Bharat / business

Centre Imposes Import Curbs On Silver

New Delhi: The Centre has tightened import rules for certain categories of silver bars.

The government has the import status of silver from "free" to "restricted" with immediate effect, in a move that comes amid rising concerns over India's import bill, pressure on the rupee, and global uncertainty linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issued a notification on Saturday, amending the import policy for specific categories of silver covered under Chapter 71 of the Indian Trade Classification (ITC) Harmonised System (HS) 2022 import policy schedule. Under the revised policy, import of silver bars -- containing 99.9 per cent or more silver by weight (ITC HS Code 71069221) and 'Bar---Other' categories (ITC HS Code 71069229) -- which were earlier freely importable subject to RBI regulations, will now be classified as "Restricted".

