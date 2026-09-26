ETV Bharat / business

Centre Giving Necessary Support For Manufacturing To Remove Dependency: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Puducherry: The central government has ensured, through several budget announcements, necessary support to industry to either start domestic manufacturing for the long run or immediately for the short run, source it from elsewhere and remove dependence on other countries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The government was incentivising those who want to get themselves out of this dependence and be able to produce in our country.

Speaking at an interactive session at the Bharat Shakti Pondy Lit Fest here on Friday, the Finance Minister said, "Our export account would say that we are still not adequately exporting to China. But actually it is going to China. But it never gets accounted for like that because it goes to Vietnam and from Vietnam it sort of crosses the road and goes to China."

"It should technically be in my account if I am exporting to China. It doesn't happen that way because, and I will be blunt in saying this, it's not going to be diplomatic; people are not going to like it. We don't get market access for those goods which are of bulk value, both in quantity and also the value that we can realise out of it," she said.

Noting that India doesn't get market access to China, she said whether it could be buffalo meat or pharmaceutical generic drugs, both of which are bulk goods which they buy from India, but not directly. "They go via Vietnam; they go via somebody else. So, there are items on which we have done better in the export, though they constantly deny market access."

India has taken a conscious call that for some items, capacity should be created within the country. "We may be importing them now. But sooner, you will find that there will be a complete shift. All the active pharmaceutical ingredients at one point in time, India was the leader... gradually because of predatory pricing, we lost out on that game, and we are not producing any. But now we've given incentives for people to restart," she said.