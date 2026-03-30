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Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touches 80.4 Pc Of Full-Year Target At Feb-End: CGA

The central government estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4% of GDP, or Rs 15.58 lakh crore.

Centre Fiscal Deficit
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By PTI

Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 12.52 lakh crore at the end of February, or 80.4 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26 compared to 85.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday.

The central government estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.58 lakh crore. According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre's total receipts stood at Rs 27.91 lakh crore, or 82 per cent of the budget target by February-end 2026.

The receipts included Rs 21.45 lakh crore tax revenue (net) and Rs 5.8 lakh crore non-tax revenue. The CGA data showed that the central government's total expenditure during April-February 2025-26 stood at Rs 40.44 lakh crore, or 81.5 per cent of the full financial year budget target.

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  1. Centre's Fiscal Deficit At 63 Pc Of Full Year Target At Jan-End: CGA Data
  2. Centre Plans To Borrow Rs 8.20 Lakh Cr From Market In First Half Of FY27

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CGA DATA
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FISCAL DEFICIT AT FEBRUARY END
CENTRE FISCAL DEFICIT

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