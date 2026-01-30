ETV Bharat / business

Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touches 54.5 Pc Of Budget Estimate In Dec: Govt Data

New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of December stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore, or 54.5 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 56.7 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government received about Rs 25.25 lakh crore, or 72.2 per cent of the corresponding budget estimate for total receipts up to December 2025.