Centre's Fiscal Deficit Hits 52.6 Pc Of Full Year Target At October End: CGA Data

New Delhi: The central government's fiscal deficit touched 52.6 per cent of the full-year target at the end of October, according to official data released on Friday. The fiscal deficit was 46.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25 in the first seven months of the previous financial year. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was Rs 8,25,144 crore in the April-October period of 2025-26.

The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government received about Rs 18 lakh crore or 51.5 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26 of total receipts up to October 2025.