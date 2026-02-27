ETV Bharat / business

Centre's Fiscal Deficit At 63 Pc Of Full Year Target At Jan-End: CGA Data

New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of January stood at Rs 9.8 lakh crore, or 63 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 74.5 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.58 lakh crore.

According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre received Rs 27.08 lakh crore (79.5 per cent of the corresponding RE 2025-26 of total receipts) up to January 2026. It comprised Rs 20.94 lakh crore of tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 5.57 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 57,129 crore of non-debt capital receipts.