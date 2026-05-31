ETV Bharat / business

Centre Cuts Export Duties On Petrol, Diesel And Jet Fuel Amid West Asia Crisis

A worker fills petrol in a scooter at a fuel station amid the rising fuel prices, in Patna on May 25 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: India has notified revised export duty ​on petrol, diesel and aviation ‌turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1.

The ​duty on exports of petrol ⁠has been set at Rs 1.5 ​per litre, while that ​on diesel has been set at Rs 13.5 per litre, according to an official notification. ​Export duties on ATF ​have been set at 9.5 rupees per ‌litre.

The levies are revised on a fortnightly basis, with the last revision undertaken with effect from 16 May 2026. They are based on the average international ​prices of ​crude ⁠oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period ​since the last review.

"Export levies [Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED)/Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC)] on the exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were introduced with effect from 27th March, 2026 to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crises," the notification read.

"The rates for the next fortnight beginning 1st June, 2026, have been notified by the Central Government today. Consequently, the rate of duty will be Rs 1.5 per litre (SAED- Rs 1.5; RIC- Nil) on exports of petrol, Rs 13.5 per litre (SAED - Rs 13.5; RIC - Nil) on exports of diesel and Rs 9.5 per litre (SAED only) on exports of ATF," it added.