ETV Bharat / business

Centre Capex Growth Vs States Capital Expenditure Growth In FY26 & FY27: Report

New Delhi: State governments are emerging as a new engine of capital expenditure growth in the Indian economy, with their spending growth outpacing that of the central government in FY26 and FY27 so far, after lagging behind for much of the post-Covid-19 period, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The report highlighted that state capital expenditure growth has started gaining momentum, supported by stronger tax revenue growth.

The trend indicates a broadening of India's investment cycle, with state governments and private corporations increasingly contributing to capital spending alongside the Centre.

According to the report's data, state capital expenditure grew by 14 per cent in FY27 so far, compared with 13 per cent growth in central government capex. The trend of states outpacing the Centre was also visible in FY26.

The report noted that state capex had lagged central government spending growth for a larger part of the post-pandemic period. However, in the pre-Covid-19 period, aggregate state capex as well as its year-on-year growth had outpaced central government capex in most years.

"Another capex engine begins to fire - state capex growth begins to outpace central government," the report said, highlighting the recent improvement in spending by state governments.

A key factor supporting this trend has been the stronger growth in state tax revenues. State tax revenue growth stood at 14 per cent in FY27 so far, compared with 6 per cent growth in central government tax revenues, according to the report.

The improvement in state revenue growth could provide greater room for state governments to step up their capital expenditure and support investment activity across the economy.