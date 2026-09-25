ETV Bharat / business

Centre Approves Voluntary Retirement Of LIC MD Dinesh Pant

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The change will take effect from the date of issue of the order on September 24. The notification, issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Ministry of Finance, said the government "approves premature termination of appointment" of Pant "on account of his retirement on voluntary basis," invoking powers under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors service rules of 1988. The order was put up on the Department of Financial Services website.