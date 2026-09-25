Centre Approves Voluntary Retirement Of LIC MD Dinesh Pant
Dinesh Pant's exit from LIC comes months after Department of Financial Services named him whole-time member at Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India.
The change will take effect from the date of issue of the order on September 24. The notification, issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Ministry of Finance, said the government "approves premature termination of appointment" of Pant "on account of his retirement on voluntary basis," invoking powers under the LIC (Staff) Rules, 1960, and the LIC Managing Directors service rules of 1988. The order was put up on the Department of Financial Services website.
Pant's exit from LIC comes months after the Department of Financial Services named him whole-time member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The appointment was announced in mid-June this year for a term of five years or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. Pant had taken over as LIC's Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with a term originally slated to run till May 2027.
A fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK, Pant has more than three decades of experience spanning actuarial services, investments, product development and international operations at LIC, including a stint heading the company's Kenya operations. As Appointed Actuary, he was part of the key management team that steered LIC's 2022 initial public offering and its subsequent growth strategy.
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