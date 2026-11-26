ETV Bharat / business

Central Infra Projects Record Rs 3.28 Lakh Crore Cost Overrun in October: MoSPI

New Delhi: Infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 150 crore each recorded a cumulative cost overrun of approximately Rs 3,28,452 crore, according to a monthly government report for October 2026.

About 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects across 17 central ministries and departments were monitored, and it was found that the total revised cost was Rs 38,11,292 crore compared to the original cost of Rs 34,82,840 crore.

However, the report did not specify the actual number of projects that faced cost overrun.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 17.87 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 46.88 per cent of the project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in its monthly report for October on Wednesday.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 649 projects (35 per cent achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 (18 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

Out of 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects, there are 790 Mega projects (project cost of Rs 1,000 crore & above), and 1,072 Major projects (below Rs 1,000 crore).

The Transport & Logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,324), with a cumulative cost of Rs 20.37 lakh crore, underscoring the priority given to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.