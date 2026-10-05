ETV Bharat / business

Central Bank Of India Posts 30% Credit Growth At Rs 3.81 Lakh Cr In Q2

Central Bank of India's total advances stood at Rs 2.93 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025 ( IDFC First Bank )

New Delhi: State-owned lender Central Bank of India on Monday reported 30 per cent credit growth to Rs 3.81 lakh crore for the second quarter of this financial year.

Its total advances stood at Rs 2.93 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 14 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 5.08 lakh crore against Rs 4.44 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 21 per cent to Rs 8.89 lakh crore from over Rs 7.37 lakh crore in the year-ago period.