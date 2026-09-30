ETV Bharat / business

Cement Companies Likely to Raise Prices by Rs 5-20 Per Bag In October

New Delhi: Cement companies are expected to go ahead with another round of price hike. Centrum Broking, in its report, stated that cement manufacturing companies could increase prices by Rs 5-20 per bag across most markets in October. However, the sustainability of these increases will depend on demand recovery, it added.

"With fuel prices having increased sharply in recent weeks, the ability of companies to implement and sustain price hikes will remain a key monitorable," the report said.

The brokerage’s outlook is based on a rise in cement pricing momentum in September. The cement prices jumped with the all-India average trade price rising Rs 7 per bag month-on-month to Rs 356, after remaining largely flat during July and August.

The report stated that the channel checks conducted by the brokerage showed that cement prices increased across both trade and non-trade segments during September 2026, with non-trade prices witnessing sharper gains in most markets.

Importantly, the report highlighted that the higher company billing rates were not dumped upon to customers in several markets, as dealers focussed on selling at earlier prices to meet quarter-end volume targets.

During Q2 of 2026-27, the demand weakness was less pronounced than the usual seasonal trend. It further mentioned that the sales improved across several markets towards the end of the quarter.

Demand remained range-bound in several markets during July-August, while September saw mixed regional trends. Some markets were affected due to higher rainfall in several regions of the country, while lower rainfall supported construction activity in others.