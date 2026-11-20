ETV Bharat / business

CEA Asks Brokers, Distributors To Prioritise Household Investor Protection Over Market Expansion

Mumbai: Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday called on brokers and distributors to prioritise the protection of household investors before expanding market participation, saying financial products should be tested for their suitability to customers rather than merely disclosing associated risks.

"Distributors and brokers should protect the household before they expand the market," Nageswaran said while addressing the CII Financing Summit 2026, here. Nageswaran said India had widened access to financial markets much faster than it had helped households develop the judgement needed to participate in them. He also called for financial education to focus on investment horizons and not just financial products.

The CEA also called for greater use of technology to reduce the cost of capital for small manufacturers and food processors, saying technological innovation should focus on connecting businesses with long-term investors rather than merely making trading faster.

"Making trading faster is easier. Lowering the cost of capital for a small manufacturer or food processor, assessing its creditworthiness based on its cash flows and linking it to long-term investors is a harder one," he said.

On technology's impact on capital markets, the CEA said innovations had made markets faster and safer in their mechanics but had, on balance, taken them further away from their core function of turning household savings into productive investment.

He cited a study showing that about 93 per cent of individual traders in equity derivatives incurred losses totalling Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the three years ending March 2024. Nageswaran argued that capital markets should return to their original role of mobilising household savings for enterprises that make things, build things and generate employment.