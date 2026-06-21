ETV Bharat / business

CCPA Fines Storia, English Oven Rs 1 Lakh Each For Misusing '100%' On Food Labels

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Sunday said it has imposed penalties of Rs 1 lakh each on Storia Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd -- the maker of English Oven bread -- for running misleading advertisements that used the expression "100%" on food products that did not meet that claim.

The authority also directed both companies to immediately pull down the impugned claims from product packaging, official websites and all digital platforms, it said in a statement. "The expression '100%' is a precise and absolute numerical qualifier and cannot be used loosely, approximately or as a marketing slogan," the CCPA said, adding that any such claim must correspond exactly with the actual composition of the product.

In the absence of any statutory definition permitting a qualified interpretation, the term must be understood in its plain and literal sense by an ordinary consumer.

The CCPA took suo motu cognizance of Storia Foods' advertisements claiming "100% Tender Coconut Water" as well as juices described as 100 per cent pomegranate, mixed fruit, mango and guava chilli. The products were promoted on the company's website, product packaging and across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit, JioMart and Zepto.

Investigators found that the ingredient list for the flagship product told a different story: the drink was made from water and coconut water concentrate (9.6%), reconstituted to be "equivalent" to 100% coconut water. The word "reconstituted" appeared only in fine print in the ingredient panel -- not prominently disclosed alongside the headline claim.

The product also contained the Class II preservative INS 202, which the CCPA said made a concurrent claim of "100% Natural" wholly untenable. The CCPA examined English Oven advertisements published in a newspaper and across the company's website, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and product packaging.

The ads carried claims such as "100% Atta Bread", "100% Whole Wheat Bread", "Naturally rich in whole grains with 100% whole-wheat flour" and slogans like "The taste of 100% Wholesome Happiness". Videos carrying these claims had together clocked over 50 lakh views as of April 23, 2026.