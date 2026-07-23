ETV Bharat / business

CCI Anti-Trust Probe: Indigo Proposes Steps To Address Competition Concerns During Large-Scale Disruptions

New Delhi: Facing CCI's anti-trust probe for alleged unfair business practices, the country's largest airline IndiGo has proposed to set up a crisis management group, a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism and temporarily hand over slots to airport authorities in case of large flight disruptions as part of commitments to address the anti-competitive concerns.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in February, ordered a detailed probe against IndiGo for unfair business practices after the airline cancelled thousands of flights due to operational issues in December 2025, causing hardships to passengers.

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 66 per cent, has made five broad commitments to the watchdog to address issues in case there are large-scale flight disruptions. The proposals have been submitted under the CCI's commitment regulations. As per the framework, if the commitments offered by the company are accepted by the CCI after gathering public comments, then the ongoing investigation can be terminated.

Apart from setting up a Crisis Management Group (CMG) that will comprise senior executives, the airline has proposed constituting a dedicated round-the-clock Customer Experience (CX) War Room to help impacted passengers, according to a notice issued by the CCI seeking public comments on the proposals.

Strengthening its passenger handling policy, including onboarding additional vendors at various airports to ensure adequate provision of meal boxes, water and surface transport for the passengers, is another proposal.

Also, the carrier has mentioned booking alternative flights and processing automatic refunds within a defined timeline. For now, the CCI investigation has been halted till the completion of the public comments and assessment process.