ETV Bharat / business

CBIC Operationalises Reforms For E-Commerce Exports, Courier Trade To Enhance Ease Of Doing Business

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has operationalised a set of comprehensive reforms to strengthen and streamline e-commerce exports and broader courier-based imports and exports, with effect from April 1.

These reforms include the complete removal of the Rs 10 lakh value cap per consignment on courier exports, the introduction of a streamlined framework for handling returned and rejected parcels and a legally backed Return to Origin (RTO) mechanism for uncleared shipments, aimed at enhancing ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will also reduce logistics inefficiencies and strengthen India’s global export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, artisans and start-ups, it added. As part of these reforms, it said, the existing value limit of Rs 10 lakh for commercial export consignments through courier mode has been removed.

This measure is expected to significantly boost exports, especially for e-commerce exporters, by allowing greater flexibility in shipment value and enabling seamless exports through the courier mode, eliminating the need to divert such shipments to conventional air or sea cargo solely due to value restrictions, it said.

These initiatives were announced in the Budget presented in Parliament last month. In order to address congestion and delays in the disposal of uncleared or unclaimed imported goods at International Courier Terminals, CBIC has introduced a Return to Origin (RTO) facility.

Under this facility, goods that remain uncleared or unclaimed for more than 15 days and are not prohibited, restricted or under enforcement hold may be returned to the origin following a simplified procedure, it said, adding, this is expected to ease congestion at courier terminals and improve logistics efficiency.