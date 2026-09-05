ETV Bharat / business

CBI FIR Against Subhash Chandra For 'Inflation' Of Net Worth To Secure Nearly Rs 1,000-Cr In Loans

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against media baron Subhash Chandra for allegedly inflating his net worth to avail loans from Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), which went into default, causing over Rs 1,322 crore loss to the public sector lender, officials said Saturday.

The LICHFL has alleged in its complaint, which is now part of the FIR, that Chandra submitted net worth certificates that were used to secure approval and disbursal of two loans totalling Rs 980 crore. There was no immediate reaction from the accused named in the FIR.

The complaint concerns a Rs 500 crore facility extended to Vasant Sagar Properties Pvt Ltd, with Pan India Infra Projects Pvt Ltd as co-borrower, and a Rs 480 crore facility extended to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, with Spirit Infra Power and Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd as co-borrower, the FIR alleged.

According to the complaint, the Rs 500-crore Vasant Sagar facility was sanctioned as a home entity loan for takeover, top-up and business expansion, and was secured by a continuing guarantee dated March 28, 2018, executed by Chandra.

The Rs 480-crore Digital facility was sanctioned as a rental discounting facility under a rental securitisation scheme under a different loan account, and was secured by a continuing guarantee, also executed by Chandra, it alleged.

According to the lender, the net worth certification submitted by Chandra was issued by DIM & Co on March 28, 2018, certifying his net worth to be at around Rs 59,000 crore.

The LICHFL said the Digital facility was sanctioned partly on the basis of a net worth certificate submitted by Chandra, issued by chartered accountants MPJ & Co on July 6, 2018. The certificate put his net worth at Rs 40,562 crore.