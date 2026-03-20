ETV Bharat / business

CBDT Notifies Rules For Simplified Income Tax Law, To Be Effective From April 1

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday notified the rules for the Income-tax Act, 2025, which provided enhanced tax benefit for HRA to salary earners, but makes disclosure of landlord-tenant relationship mandatory.

The Income-tax Rules, 2026, will operationalise the simplified direct tax legislation that was approved by Parliament last year and will come into effect from April 1. "These rules may be called the Income-tax Rules, 2026. They shall come into force on April 1, 2026," a gazette notification said.

Parliament on August 12, 2025, passed a new Income Tax Bill to replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961. It does not impose any new tax rate and only simplifies the language, which was required for understanding the complex Income Tax laws.

The Act has removed redundant provisions and archaic language and reduced the number of Sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23.

The number of words had been reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh in the new Income Tax Bill, and for the first time, it introduces 39 new tables and 40 new formulas, replacing the dense text of the 1961 law to enhance clarity.

New rules create stricter regulations around capital gains, stock exchange dealings and non-resident taxation while simplifying other disclosure mechanisms. The notification introduces more than 150 official forms -- numbered from Form 33 onwards -- covering a wide range of tax-related activities.