CBDT Launches Second NUDGE Drive: 25,000 High-Risk Taxpayers to Get Alerts on Undisclosed Foreign Assets from Nov 28

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday announced the launch of the second phase of its NUDGE initiative aimed at strengthening voluntary compliance in reporting foreign assets and income.

As part of the campaign, according to a government release, the CBDT will begin issuing SMS and email alerts from November 28, 2025, to taxpayers identified through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) analysis for FY 2024-25.

These alerts will advise taxpayers to review and revise their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2025-26 by December 31, 2025, to avoid penal consequences. According to the Finance Ministry, advanced data analytics of AEOI information have flagged several high-risk cases where foreign assets appear to exist but remain unreported in the returns filed.

According to sources, around 25,000 high-risk cases will be nudged in the first phase and a broader outreach will begin mid-December, expanding the NUDGE coverage. Large corporates whose employees possess undisclosed foreign assets are being onboarded to help sensitise their workforce. Industry bodies, ICAI and key professional associations have been requested to create awareness.