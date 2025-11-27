CBDT Launches Second NUDGE Drive: 25,000 High-Risk Taxpayers to Get Alerts on Undisclosed Foreign Assets from Nov 28
Large corporates whose employees possess undisclosed foreign assets are being onboarded to help sensitise their workforce.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday announced the launch of the second phase of its NUDGE initiative aimed at strengthening voluntary compliance in reporting foreign assets and income.
As part of the campaign, according to a government release, the CBDT will begin issuing SMS and email alerts from November 28, 2025, to taxpayers identified through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) analysis for FY 2024-25.
These alerts will advise taxpayers to review and revise their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2025-26 by December 31, 2025, to avoid penal consequences. According to the Finance Ministry, advanced data analytics of AEOI information have flagged several high-risk cases where foreign assets appear to exist but remain unreported in the returns filed.
According to sources, around 25,000 high-risk cases will be nudged in the first phase and a broader outreach will begin mid-December, expanding the NUDGE coverage. Large corporates whose employees possess undisclosed foreign assets are being onboarded to help sensitise their workforce. Industry bodies, ICAI and key professional associations have been requested to create awareness.
Sources also said non-disclosure of foreign assets attracts a Rs 10 lakh penalty under the Black Money Act, plus 30% tax and 300% penalty on tax payable. The Income Tax Department has assessed 1,080 cases, raising demands of nearly Rs 40,000 crore till June 2025. Based on CRS-linked intelligence, searches in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune unearthed foreign assets and income worth several hundred crores, including Dubai-linked investments.
The Department is treating CRS/FATCA-based information with the highest seriousness. Post-NUDGE, non-compliant cases may face scrutiny or verification. CBDT said the initiative is consistent with its prudent tax administration philosophy, which is professional, responsible, data-driven, empathetic and non-intrusive.
NUDGE drive launched on November 17, 2024 led to 24,678 taxpayers revisiting their returns. Foreign assets worth Rs 29,208 crore and foreign-source income of Rs 1,089.88 crore were subsequently disclosed. India receives financial account information of residents from partner jurisdictions under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) framework and from the U.S. under FATCA. This data enables cross-verification and helps identify discrepancies requiring taxpayer attention.
CBDT has urged all taxpayers to use this opportunity to rectify omissions voluntarily. Further details on CRS, FATCA, Schedule FA and Schedule FSI are available on the Income Tax Department’s website.
