Cathay Cargo Says India Critical To Growth; Bets Big On Reform Momentum

Hong Kong: Air freight operator Cathay Cargo plans to ramp up investments in India as it emerges as a global manufacturing hub, a senior official of the Hong Kong-based company said, describing the country as a "very important" strategic market. Cathay Cargo currently operates 13 freighter services a week to India – five to Delhi, five to Chennai and three to Mumbai.

"India has always been an incredibly important market for us, and it continues to show immense promise and growth. Since launching our freighter operations in 2000 -- building on a presence that has grown steadily since we first began serving India back in 1953 -- we have consistently recognised the immense potential and strength of this market. Our commitment to India remains steadfast, and we will keep investing to ensure our presence is robust and impactful.

"The growth trajectory in India is truly impressive, and we are eager to be a part of this dynamic journey," Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, at Cathay Cargo, told PTI in an interview here.

With initiatives like Make in India and Gati Shakti, investors interested in India have a clear path laid out for them, showcasing the dynamic changes happening in the country. These initiatives highlight the immense potential for investment and underscore the vast opportunities available in the logistics sector as manufacturing continues to grow and expand, he said.

The PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for the integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

The 'Make in India' initiative was rolled out to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build world-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation.

The past few years have seen a demand shift with Asia Pacific freighter service providers making way for players from the Middle East, but Menon says it’s not necessarily a bad thing.