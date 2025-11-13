ETV Bharat / business

India's Robust Cashew Processing Industry Faces Stiff Challenge From Africa And Vietnam

By Vinod Pudu

Mangalore: Despite being one of the world’s top cashew exporters over the last 100 years, India’s cashew processing industry is facing a stiff challenge from Africa and Vietnam. Although this industry has created a special demand for the quality brand of Mangalore at the global level, entrepreneurs are concerned about the future prospects and favour quick adaptation to the global changes.

India has been importing cashew and processing it in a large quantity. The threat that is arising is from the African countries and Vietnam resorting to a greater degree of self-processing.

Although India is the world's largest importer and consumer of cashew nuts, African countries presently self-process 42% of their production. This is estimated to limit India's imports to 1.2 million tonnes. While Vietnam exports 7.5 lakh tonnes, Indian exports are only 50,000 tonnes and that too at a higher cost.

The local production is only 600 kg per hectare while Cambodia and Vietnam grow 2 tonnes per hectare. Although processing in Karnataka has increased since 1970, the area under cultivation is less than 25%.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about the challenges being faced by the cashew processing industry, Karnataka Cashew Manufacturing Association’s (KCMA) President A.K. Rao said, “If African countries process half of their production, our imports will seriously decline.” He said that Mangalore is the world’s benchmark in cashew quality.