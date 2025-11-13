India's Robust Cashew Processing Industry Faces Stiff Challenge From Africa And Vietnam
Cashew processing has entered its centenary year in the hubs Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
By Vinod Pudu
Mangalore: Despite being one of the world’s top cashew exporters over the last 100 years, India’s cashew processing industry is facing a stiff challenge from Africa and Vietnam. Although this industry has created a special demand for the quality brand of Mangalore at the global level, entrepreneurs are concerned about the future prospects and favour quick adaptation to the global changes.
India has been importing cashew and processing it in a large quantity. The threat that is arising is from the African countries and Vietnam resorting to a greater degree of self-processing.
Although India is the world's largest importer and consumer of cashew nuts, African countries presently self-process 42% of their production. This is estimated to limit India's imports to 1.2 million tonnes. While Vietnam exports 7.5 lakh tonnes, Indian exports are only 50,000 tonnes and that too at a higher cost.
The local production is only 600 kg per hectare while Cambodia and Vietnam grow 2 tonnes per hectare. Although processing in Karnataka has increased since 1970, the area under cultivation is less than 25%.
Speaking to ETV Bharat about the challenges being faced by the cashew processing industry, Karnataka Cashew Manufacturing Association’s (KCMA) President A.K. Rao said, “If African countries process half of their production, our imports will seriously decline.” He said that Mangalore is the world’s benchmark in cashew quality.
Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Kalbavi Consumer Food Private Limited, Prakash Rao Kalbavi pointed out, “This century-old industry has been the foundation of the coastal economy of Karnataka and has contributed a lot to women empowerment and rural development. This industry is set to create a lasting reputation for the Mangalore brand.”
Dakshina Kannada district has played a major role in India's cashew exports. The industry that is centred around the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi processes more than 5 lakh tonnes of cashew annually. Of this, only 10% is processed from the locally grown products while the remaining 90% is imported from foreign countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana and Tanzania in Africa.
The cashew processing industry in India began in the 1920s. The first cashew factory was established in Mangalore in 1925 by the British company Peers Leslie India Limited, which later came to be known as Jeppu Maidan Factory.
In 1940, there were only five factories in the coastal area that gradually grew in numbers. The KCMA came into existence in 1955 while the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation (KCDC) was formed in 1978. In between, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Directorate of Cashew Research was opened in Puttur in 1968.
Presently there are more than 250 cashew processing units in Karnataka. Most of them are in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
These processing units provide employment to more than 70,000 people of which 95% are women. The state's processing capacity has increased to 5 lakh tonnes, which is 25% of the total capacity in India. Rao said that by 2030, Karnataka is expected to become the cashew state of India.
From April to October this year, 3,45,133 metric tonnes of cashew nuts were imported through the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) which is 44% more than the 2,38,880 tonnes that were imported last year. The total imports this year are estimated to increase to 5.20 lakh tonnes.