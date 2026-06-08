ETV Bharat / business

Capital Markets Becoming Key Avenue For Household Savings, Wealth Creation: SEBI Chief

Mumbai: Capital markets are increasingly emerging as a core avenue for household savings and wealth creation in India, reflecting a structural shift in how Indians are investing and participating in the country's growth story, SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

"Capital markets are increasingly becoming a core avenue for household savings and wealth creation," Pandey said at the ICICI Securities India Investor Conference 2026. On the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) regulations, the SEBI chief indicated that extensive deliberations are underway and a consultation paper will be released soon. However, he declined to specify a timeline.

Pandey said India's economic rise is not only about higher growth numbers but also about the formalisation of the economy, financialisation of savings and growing trust in institutions. Highlighting the growing depth of Indian markets, Pandey said the country now has around 145 million investors in the securities market, with the investor base expanding at more than 20 per cent annually.

He noted that mutual fund assets have surged from about Rs 12 lakh crore to over Rs 80 lakh crore over the years, while household participation in capital markets has continued to rise steadily.

Pandey said household financial savings as a share of GDP increased to 21.7 per cent in FY25 from around 20 per cent in FY23, aided by broader participation across financial instruments.

"Together, these developments point to a clear shift," Pandey said, adding that households are increasingly allocating savings towards market-linked investment avenues.