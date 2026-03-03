ETV Bharat / business

Canada PM, Mukesh Ambani Discussed Potential Of Reliance Partnership With Canadian Businesses At Mumbai Meet

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has hailed his meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on partnering with Canadian businesses, as Ottawa looks to expand economic engagement with India and boost bilateral trade. The meeting was held during Carney's visit to Mumbai on February 28.

During his interaction with Ambani Carney explored avenues through which Reliance Industries can collaborate with Canadian enterprises. The discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, particularly in sectors such as energy, critical minerals and technology.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Carney said Canada is on a mission to double its trade with India and attract massive new investment for Canadian businesses.

"Canada is on a mission to double our trade with India and attract massive new investment for Canadian businesses. I met with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, in Mumbai to discuss how they can partner with Canadian businesses. This has the potential to make both our economies stronger, more resilient -- and create high-paying career opportunities in energy, critical minerals, and technology," he stated.