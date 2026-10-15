ETV Bharat / business

Caller Names To Show In Caller ID From November 1: DoT

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the rules governing caller identification in India, allowing the caller's name, as recorded in telecom operators' subscriber records, to be included in caller identification from November 1, 2026.

The change comes through an amendment to the Unified Licence Agreement, which updates the definition of Calling Line Identification (CLI).

Under the revised definition, caller identification can include the telephone identifier assigned by a telecom service provider, the subscriber's name recorded in its records, or any other identification specified by the licensor.

Earlier, the definition primarily covered a subscriber's identity through a telephone number, an IP address or another identification method prescribed by the licensor.

The amended definition explicitly includes the subscriber's registered name as a form of caller identification.

According to the DoT, the amendment has been made under the provisions of the Unified Licence Agreement, which allow changes to licence terms in the public interest, for national security or to ensure the proper functioning of telecommunication services.

The revised definition replaces the existing provision of the Unified Licence Agreement and will take effect on November 1, 2026.