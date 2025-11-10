ETV Bharat / business

CAG To Use Artificial Intelligence Platform Bhashini Across Its Offices

New Delhi: Apex auditor CAG will deploy multilingual translation AI platform Bhashini for easier communication across its over 200 offices, and to detect AI usage in report generation and identify plagiarism. The government's Bhashini AI platform allows translation of text, numbers, voice, images, and videos in a secure cloud environment.

An MoU was signed on Monday by the CAG Office and the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD), Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for implementing, administering, and managing a multimodal (text, numbers, voice, images, and videos), multilingual translation AI platform Bhashini for ease of communication.

The AI platform will be deployed across more than 200 CAG offices, a release said. It will also introduce AI services to detect AI usage in report generation and identify plagiarism in offices.