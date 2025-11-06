ETV Bharat / business

CAG Announces 2 Centralised Cadres For Revenue, Expenditure Audits

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday announced the creation of two centralised cadres to build deeper professional expertise and further improve the quality of audit of central government finances.

The CAG has accorded in-principle approval for the creation of specialised cadres -- Central Revenue Audit (CRA) Cadre and Central Expenditure Audit (CEA) Cadre -- within the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, DAI (HR, IR, CDN) K Subramanian said at a media briefing here.

The scheme will be operationalised from January 1, 2026. At present, the audit of central receipts and expenditure is undertaken by 9 Director General (Audit)/Principal Director (Audit) offices and exclusive offices with cadre control dispersed across multiple state civil audit offices and independent CCAs.

Subramanian said the centralisation will unify cadre management, consolidating multiple fragmented cadres into two specialised streams. The new cadres will consolidate over 4,000 audit professionals at the senior audit officer and assistant audit officer levels.

He further said the CRA cadre will promote specialisation in auditing government revenue collections, and the CEA cadre will focus on audit in government expenditure.