ETV Bharat / business

CAG, Israel’s Apex Audit Body Ink Info Exchange Pact

New Delhi: India’s government auditor CAG and Israel’s State Comptroller and Ombudsman have signed an agreement for enhanced cooperation in public sector auditing through the exchange of professional knowledge and best practices.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed here on Monday provides a framework for collaboration in public sector auditing, capacity building and exchange of expertise.

Matanyahu Englman, State Comptroller and Ombudsman of Israel and President of the European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI), accompanied by a high-level delegation, visited the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Monday.

"The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening professional cooperation and institutional ties between the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Israel," the Office of CAG said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting was held between K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Matanyahu Englman.

"The MoU provides a framework for enhanced cooperation in public sector auditing through the exchange of professional knowledge, methodologies, technical expertise, training opportunities and best practices," the statement said.

To operationalise the MoU, discussions were held on the feasibility of organising bilateral seminars alternately in India and Israel, enabling the exchange of professional expertise, experiences and innovative practices in areas of mutual interest.