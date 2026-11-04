ETV Bharat / business

Cabinet Clears Rs 14,500 Crore Energy Storage Scheme: How It Will Ensure Round-The-Clock Power Supply

Cabinet Clears Rs 14,500 Crore Energy Storage Scheme ( IANS )

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday gave its nod to two major schemes to build a robust ecosystem for energy storage and critical mineral processing in the country. During a Union Cabinet meeting, it approved a Rs 14,500 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for the development of 92 GWh Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems. The Prime Minister-Narendra Modi-led Cabinet also approved the Capex Support Scheme to promote Critical Mineral Processing with an outlay of Rs 2,814 crore for Lithium and Nickel processing.

The Union Cabinet approved the VGF scheme for development for the period FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 with the objective extending beyond merely increasing electricity storage capacity. The aim to develop domestic processing capabilities for essential minerals such as lithium and nickel is also expected to strengthen the electric vehicle (EV), battery manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

The VGF scheme will promote three types of technologies 30 GWh through Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) 60 GWh through Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) 2 GWh through emerging storage technologies The scheme includes a 'Domestic Content Requirement' (DCR) of 40% for battery storage systems, emphasising the use of locally manufactured components to boost domestic production. “The scheme marks a significant step towards strengthening India's power sector infrastructure, facilitating large-scale integration of renewable energy and ensuring reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power supply. It will also provide an impetus to domestic manufacturing of battery energy storage systems, reduce import dependence and enhance the country's long-term energy security,” an official release stated. The scheme would ensure the storage of surplus electricity generated from solar and wind energy sources. The stored electricity could be utilised during the peak summer season or when renewable energy generation declines. This will help availability of electricity 24X7.