Cabinet Approves Rs 11,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Domestic Manufacturing Of Construction Equipment
The Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
By ANI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, reduce import dependence and strengthen India's position in the global equipment market.
The eight-year scheme is expected to attract investments worth Rs 21,000 crore, enable import substitution worth Rs 22,500 crore and increase exports to around four times their current level.
Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the growing pace of infrastructure development in India has led to an increasing demand for construction equipment, more than half of which is currently imported.
"Today, the requirement in India is around 1 lakh crore. There is a demand for our equipment worth 1 lakh crore rupees. And more than half of it is still imported; this import needs to be reduced so that it is manufactured in India itself," Vaishnaw said.
The Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and will have two components - sales-linked incentives for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers, and a grant for establishing a dedicated testing facility.
Under the sales-linked incentive component, eligible manufacturers will receive graded incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 8 per cent of incremental sales value over a five-year period.
The scheme will cover seven categories of equipment, including tunnel boring machines, trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines. It will also cover five categories of components - engines, transmission systems, hydraulic systems, undercarriages and drive systems.
Vaishnaw highlighted the role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strengthening the domestic manufacturing supply chain.
"Component manufacturers are mostly in the MSME sector," the minister said, explaining how different manufacturers contribute to the production of gears, bearings, hydraulic parts and other equipment components.
The scheme also provides for a grant of up to Rs 375 crore in the form of viability gap funding for setting up a dedicated construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility. Vaishnaw said the grant would be provided to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
"Whenever something new is manufactured, if it has to be established in the global market, its testing and validation must be done very thoroughly," he said.
According to the Cabinet release, India's construction and infrastructure equipment industry is currently the world's third largest, after China and the United States, with a market size of around Rs 97,500 crore in FY2024-25.
Driven by growth in infrastructure development, particularly roads, ports and housing, the market is projected to more than double to around Rs 2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30.
The eight-year scheme will begin in FY2026-27, with an initial two-year period for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by five years of incentive disbursement from FY2028-29 to FY2032-33. The final year, FY2033-34, will be used for settling incentives on incremental sales recorded in FY2032-33.
Vaishnaw said deepening the domestic supply chain and increasing exports were among the key objectives of the initiative.
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