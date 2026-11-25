ETV Bharat / business

Cabinet Approves Rs 11,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Domestic Manufacturing Of Construction Equipment

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a Rs 11,000 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, reduce import dependence and strengthen India's position in the global equipment market.

The eight-year scheme is expected to attract investments worth Rs 21,000 crore, enable import substitution worth Rs 22,500 crore and increase exports to around four times their current level.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the growing pace of infrastructure development in India has led to an increasing demand for construction equipment, more than half of which is currently imported.

"Today, the requirement in India is around 1 lakh crore. There is a demand for our equipment worth 1 lakh crore rupees. And more than half of it is still imported; this import needs to be reduced so that it is manufactured in India itself," Vaishnaw said.

The Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and will have two components - sales-linked incentives for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers, and a grant for establishing a dedicated testing facility.

Under the sales-linked incentive component, eligible manufacturers will receive graded incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 8 per cent of incremental sales value over a five-year period.

The scheme will cover seven categories of equipment, including tunnel boring machines, trucks, excavators, cranes, loaders, piling rigs and drilling machines. It will also cover five categories of components - engines, transmission systems, hydraulic systems, undercarriages and drive systems.

Vaishnaw highlighted the role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strengthening the domestic manufacturing supply chain.