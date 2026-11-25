ETV Bharat / business

Cabinet Approves Rs 4,288 Crore 2nd Container Terminal Project At Kamarajar Port In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu with an allocation of Rs 4,288 crore.

The proposed project will be under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement announcing the Cabinet decision.

It entails the development of a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), to be implemented in two phases.

The estimated project cost comprises Rs 2,429.32 crore for Phase I and Rs 1,858.94 crore for Phase II, the Ministry said. "The investment is to be arranged by the selected concessionaire under the DBFOT model. The project proposal separately indicates an estimated dredging cost of Rs.450 crore to be borne by Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL)," read the Ministry statement.

The project envisages development of a 900-metre-long Second Container Terminal with a berth width of 30 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million TEUs. The terminal will be developed in two phases: Phase I with a capacity of 1.1 million TEUs and Phase II with a capacity of 0.9 million TEUs.

The terminal is designed to handle large container vessels, including vessels of up to 24,346 TEUs and 400 metres in length overall, with a design draft of 18 metres. This will strengthen KPL’s ability to handle larger mainline vessels and improve connectivity with international shipping routes.

The project is intended to meet the growing demand for containerised export-import (EXIM) cargo from the Chennai–Ennore industrial and economic region and the wider southern hinterland. Key cargo-generating sectors include automobiles and auto components, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals and other manufactured products, the statement added.

KPL handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo and 1,008 vessels during FY 2025–26, including more than 7 lakh TEUs of container traffic. The existing container terminal has an installed capacity of 0.8 million TEUs per annum and handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs in FY 2025–26, representing utilisation of about 88 per cent.

Container traffic in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent over the last five years, while KPL’s container traffic has grown at approximately 9.9 per cent during the same period. The feasibility study projects continued growth in container traffic in the south-eastern region, supporting the need to augment capacity at KPL.

The project will be implemented on a DBFOT basis for a concession period of 40 years, including a construction period of 48 months. Phase I is scheduled for completion within 24 months from the Date of Award of Concession, with commercial operations commencing in the 25th month. Construction of Phase II will be undertaken from the 25th to the 48th month, with full commercial operations commencing in the 49th month.

The estimated project cost is Rs.4,288.26 crore, including GST, comprising Rs.2,429.32 crore for Phase I and Rs.1,858.94 crore for Phase II. The cost is to be financed by the selected concessionaire through the DBFOT framework. In addition, KPL is to incur an estimated Rs.450 crore towards dredging, as indicated in the project proposal.

The project is proposed to be implemented through a transparent, open global bidding process. The concessionaire will arrange the required financing and recover its investment through user charges in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreement and applicable tariff framework.