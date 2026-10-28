Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10000 Crore Scheme To Promote Container Manufacturing In India
Move aimed at making India a competitive container manufacturing and export hub
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 10,000 crore scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacture of shipping containers and make India competitive hub for container exports.
The Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS). with a budgetary outlay of Rs.10,000 crore spread over the next twelveyears (up to FY 2039-40) envisages setting up of a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience. The scheme is intended to support new manufacturing facilities as well as expansion of existing container manufacturing units.
The Scheme for Container Manufacturing was announced in the Union Budget for 2026–27. An official statement said the scheme will have three components, including interest subvention, operational expenditure assistance and assistance for testing and certification, critical for export requirements.
The Interest Subvention Assistance (ISA) with a financial outlay of Rs 859 crore will provide Interest subvention of 3% per annum on eligible term loans for capital expenditure availed by container manufacturers for setting up of greenfield container manufacturing facilities and Brownfield expansion of existing container manufacturing capacities
The Operational Expenditure Assistance (OEA), with a financial outlay of Rs 8,891 crore, will provide financial assistance for all containers manufactured in India as per global shipping standards and sold by eligible container manufacturers. This would help bridge the cost gap with imported containers and improve the competitiveness of domestically manufactured containers.
The testing and certification assistance scheme, with an outlay of Rs 150 crore, will support the setting up of common facilities such as Dynamic longitudinal impact testing etc., the statement said.
The goal is to expand India's annual domestic container manufacturing capacity ten-fold, up to 7.5 lakh TEUs (20-foot equivalent unit). India at the moment is heavily dpendent on imported containers, with annual imports exceeding 2 million empty containers. While India's capacity for domestic manufacture is around 75,000 TEUs, actual production is about half that, leading to a huge demand supply gap.
China dominates the world shipping container manufacturing sector, producing around 3 million containers a year. About 80 per cent of India's container imports are Chinese, creating a supply chain risk.
The statement added that besides augmenting manufacturing capacity, the scheme will generate an estimated 3,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs, while supporting ancillary industries such as corner castings, specialised steel, wooden frames and paints.