ETV Bharat / business

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10000 Crore Scheme To Promote Container Manufacturing In India

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 10,000 crore scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacture of shipping containers and make India competitive hub for container exports.

The Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS). with a budgetary outlay of Rs.10,000 crore spread over the next twelveyears (up to FY 2039-40) envisages setting up of a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience. The scheme is intended to support new manufacturing facilities as well as expansion of existing container manufacturing units.

The Scheme for Container Manufacturing was announced in the Union Budget for 2026–27. An official statement said the scheme will have three components, including interest subvention, operational expenditure assistance and assistance for testing and certification, critical for export requirements.

The Interest Subvention Assistance (ISA) with a financial outlay of Rs 859 crore will provide Interest subvention of 3% per annum on eligible term loans for capital expenditure availed by container manufacturers for setting up of greenfield container manufacturing facilities and Brownfield expansion of existing container manufacturing capacities

The Operational Expenditure Assistance (OEA), with a financial outlay of Rs 8,891 crore, will provide financial assistance for all containers manufactured in India as per global shipping standards and sold by eligible container manufacturers. This would help bridge the cost gap with imported containers and improve the competitiveness of domestically manufactured containers.