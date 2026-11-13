ETV Bharat / business

Cab Rental Reforms: Centre Plans Simpler Procedures, More Choices For Customers

The government plans making entry into the cab rental business easier, increasing competition for rideshare platforms like Uber. ( File )

New Delhi : The government has proposed reforms to make cab rental businesses easier to start and operate, expand rental choices and strengthen passenger safety, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed the framework that combines simpler procedures with better customer support, also making entry into cab business easier to multiply choices for customers.

Operators could gain the option to offer cabs with or without drivers. The minimum fleet falls from 50 to 5, with at least 2 cabs per place of operation and the requirement for branches in five tourist cities may be dispensed.

“A single licence, valid across the State or UT for a uniform fee, replaces separate main and branch licences. Approved places of operation may include airports, stations and bus terminals,” according to the ministry.

It proposed that licence grants and renewals should be done within 60 days. A 30-day deemed-approval mechanism may be introduced for adding or removing cabs or places of operation.