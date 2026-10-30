Buying A Home This Festive Season? Why Homebuyers Must Look Beyond Freebies And Discounts?
Housing Sales Fall 8% in Top 7 Cities: Should Homebuyers Fall for Festive Offers?
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: India's housing sector is grappling with pressure on sales volumes as Nuvuma's latest report claims that home sales in the top seven cities of India recorded an eight percent drop in September 2026. However, due to the increasing share of high-end homes in total sales, sales values declined by only three percent.
Owning a home in a city is a dream for everyone working in the metropolises. Purchasing a house is one of life's biggest decisions. Often builders promise free cars, gold coins, or other items to attract the buyers to purchase property.
In its report, home sales volume in seven cities recorded a fall of 8% year-on-year. However, due to rising housing prices, the total value of sales declined by just 3 per cent. The report highlighted an increase in the share of high-end homes.
Overall, sales in September fell by 3% year-on-year and 17% month-on-month. At the same time, the launch of new homes was also down by 14% on a yearly basis.
The statistics show that the sales figures are not the same in all the cities. Home sales in Tata's Matabag Chennai declined by 16% on a yearly basis, 9% in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad, and 24-24%, whereas sales in Delhi, Ansari and Bangalore increased by 3-6%.
Nuvama believes that reduced housing affordability, limited availability of mid-income homes, and slow job creation are putting pressure on the market. The report estimates that the pace of home price growth may also slow down in 2026.
Real estate consultant Anarock report mentioned that housing sales in India's seven major cities rose 3 per cent annually to over 1 lakh units during July-September on better demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, Anarock said that the total sales rose by 2 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during July-September from Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
In such an environment, understanding builder offers becomes even more important for buyers during the festive season. Builders may offer free cars, gadgets, gold coins, modular kitchens, or discounts on registration fees and stamp duty. However, offers are not always beneficial, so don't fall for freebies.
What Should Homebuyers Check Before Booking a Flat?
Advising the people planning to buy homes, Venket Rao, founder of Intygrat and a former legal advisor of UPRERA, said the most important consideration in home purchases is whether you will receive the home on time, rather than the price.
The Supreme Court lawyer urged the people to check whether the project is properly licensed or RERA registered. He advised buyers to visit the RERA registration portal to get all the information.
You get the title of the property, what is the ownership of the project, how is the developer planning it and in what time is he promising to deliver it, you get all this information on RERA portal, apart from this you can go to the project site, check the project, you can get some basic information from the local broker, Rao added.
The Nuvama report further stated that there is unlikely to be a long-lasting solution to concerns around: weak volume growth in light of falling home affordability and inadequate availability of mid-income houses and job generation (Link) amid tariff wars/K-shaped growth in the economy.
“We forecast a moderation in increasing housing prices in CY26; we believe price appreciation will be in mid-single digit at best,” it added.
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