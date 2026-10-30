ETV Bharat / business

Buying A Home This Festive Season? Why Homebuyers Must Look Beyond Freebies And Discounts?

New Delhi: India's housing sector is grappling with pressure on sales volumes as Nuvuma's latest report claims that home sales in the top seven cities of India recorded an eight percent drop in September 2026. However, due to the increasing share of high-end homes in total sales, sales values declined by only three percent.

Owning a home in a city is a dream for everyone working in the metropolises. Purchasing a house is one of life's biggest decisions. Often builders promise free cars, gold coins, or other items to attract the buyers to purchase property.

In its report, home sales volume in seven cities recorded a fall of 8% year-on-year. However, due to rising housing prices, the total value of sales declined by just 3 per cent. The report highlighted an increase in the share of high-end homes.

Overall, sales in September fell by 3% year-on-year and 17% month-on-month. At the same time, the launch of new homes was also down by 14% on a yearly basis.

The statistics show that the sales figures are not the same in all the cities. Home sales in Tata's Matabag Chennai declined by 16% on a yearly basis, 9% in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad, and 24-24%, whereas sales in Delhi, Ansari and Bangalore increased by 3-6%.

Nuvama believes that reduced housing affordability, limited availability of mid-income homes, and slow job creation are putting pressure on the market. The report estimates that the pace of home price growth may also slow down in 2026.

Real estate consultant Anarock report mentioned that housing sales in India's seven major cities rose 3 per cent annually to over 1 lakh units during July-September on better demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In value terms, Anarock said that the total sales rose by 2 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during July-September from Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In such an environment, understanding builder offers becomes even more important for buyers during the festive season. Builders may offer free cars, gadgets, gold coins, modular kitchens, or discounts on registration fees and stamp duty. However, offers are not always beneficial, so don't fall for freebies.

What Should Homebuyers Check Before Booking a Flat?