ETV Bharat / business

Business Positive On GST After 9 Years; Simpler Compliance, Lesser Disputes Key Focus Areas Ahead: Survey

New Delhi: The overall sentiment of businesses towards GST remains positive after 9 years of its implementation, but addressing compliance complexities and reducing litigation will be critical to strengthening the ease of doing business and unlocking the full potential of the goods and services tax, a survey said on Thursday.

The KPMG in India-FICCI GST Survey said GST has matured considerably through greater digitisation and transparency, creating a more unified and efficient indirect tax framework. Businesses continue to prioritise simplification, certainty, faster dispute resolution, seamless credit flow and technology-enabled compliance as critical areas for reform.

The survey also highlights that businesses continue to seek simplification, certainty, faster refunds, seamless input tax credit flow and more effective dispute resolution as GST enters its next phase of reform. Enabling unfettered input tax credit flow, correcting inverted duty structures and enhancing certainty in tax administration.

"Nine years after its introduction, GST stands as a reform that has unified India's indirect tax framework and driven transparency and digital adoption.

"Going forward, addressing compliance complexities, enabling unfettered credit flow, correcting inverted duty structures and enhancing certainty in tax administration will be critical to strengthening ease of doing business and unlocking the full potential of GST," the survey said. GST, which subsumed 17 indirect taxes and 13 cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

About 53 per cent of survey respondents reported that tax administration has evolved towards a more collaborative approach; however, industry feedback on interactions with tax authorities remains mixed, with 47 per cent highlighting variation in interpretation and implementation.