ETV Bharat / business

Burma Burma Restaurant Chain Operator Files Papers For IPO With SEBI

A view of the Maravijaya Pagoda in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw. The Burma Burma chain specialises in vegetarian Burmese cuisine offerings. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Hunger Pangs Ltd, which operates the Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room chain, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) as the company looks to expand its restaurant network across India.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.79 crore shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.