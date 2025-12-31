ETV Bharat / business

BEE's New Star Ratings To Push AC Prices Up 10 Pc, Refrigerators By 5 Pc From Jan

New Delhi: Prices of cooling appliances such as room air conditioners and refrigerators may go up 5-10 per cent from January 1, 2026, as the new revised star rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) comes into force.

This hike, which will be applicable from January 1, 2026, will almost offset the price advantage which the consumers have got from the GST reforms in September this year on room air-conditioners (RAC), where duty was slashed 10 per cent. Besides the fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar and global increase of copper prices is also putting pressure on manufacturers' margins.

Despite this, leading manufacturers such as Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, and Godrej Appliances are unfazed and expect this to help to keep the carbon footprints lower.

The new 5-star AC under the new revised BEE norms is 10 per cent more energy efficient; however, it will also increase the prices by around 10 per cent, said Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan.

"New 5-star is a new product itself, which in today's context, will be equivalent to 6 or 7-star. That new product, which will be introduced, has a price difference of around 10 per cent," he said.

After January 1, 2026, a 5-star of 2025 rating will be downgraded as 4-star. Similarly, a current 4-star as a 3-star and a current 3-star will be 2 star, with a price difference of 5 per cent.

Expressing a similar opinion, Godrej Enterprises Group Business Head & EVP at Appliances Business Kamal Nandi said the durables industry is getting affected by currency depreciation as well as adverse commodity costs and scheduled energy regime changeover from January, which cumulatively will lead to a significant cost increase in cooling categories, with RACs being most impacted.

"In the immediate context, energy regime changeover-linked price hike to the tune of 5-7 per cent for ACs and 3-5 per cent for refrigerators looks likely," said Nandi.